Barcelona are definitely going to pursue Juventus star Paulo Dybala, according to an Italian transfer expert.

“There is no doubt, Dybala will be the subject of Barcelona’s interest,” transfer expert Niccoló Ceccarini

The Catalans have been linked to Dybala (among others) because of their need to replace Neymar, who is set to move to Paris Saint-Germain for

222 million.

“Unfortunately for Barca, Juventus’ position: Dybala isn’t going anywhere,” Ceccarini confirms.

Both Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked to the star player, and team-mate Dani Alves has even gone as far as to say that he needed to move to another club to become a true star.

The Argentinian international was reported to be in touch with barcelona, but he himself denied everything by claiming that "the transfer market? I'm happy here," he said at a press conference yesterday.

"I'm fine, and over these days I'll be training as hard as I can to enjoy a great season."