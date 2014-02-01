Barcelona’s dressing is pushing for the club

​According to the latest reports, Luis Suarez and Paulinho are particularly interested in recruiting the Liverpool star.

​Barcelona haven’t lost hope of signing the Merseyside star, though it is likely going to cost them

150 million or more.

The Catalans are flying high in La Liga, but their football has suffered, and don’t look as competitive in Europe.

​Signing someone like the Merseysider would allow them to be more versatile in midfield and attack, and bring some young (25) legs to their team.

The rest of the dressing room is in agreement, Sport going as far as to right that there is “unanimity” on the subject, Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano watching impotently as Coutinho ran them ragged last year in a 3-0 Brazil win over Argentina.

The former Inter star is coming off his best campaign with the Reds, scoring 13 goals in EPL action and setting up seven assists.