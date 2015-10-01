Barca expect €80m from January sale of quartet
12 January at 17:45With their two biggest transfer targets secured, Barcelona has turned their attention to January sales. Ernesto Valverde and executives at the Catalan club have settled upon ridding themselves of four players this month. In return, the Blaugrana expect to receive around 80 million euros for the lot.
Javier Mascherano has long known his time with Barcelona is effectively over. Valverde has made it extremely clear that the defender/defensive-midfielder does not have a future in his system. As such, a move to China is expected imminently.
The most intriguing name of the four may be Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard enjoyed a remarkable second-half campaign with AC Milan last year, but has struggled since being recalled to Catalonia. He’s been linked heavily with a return to the San Siro, but this time with Inter Milan. Napoli has recently jumped out in front, and AC Milan are also in the hunt for him.
Inter have also been linked with Rafinha. The Brazilian midfielder is highly regarded along Corso Vittorio Emmanuele, and could make a move there soon.
Lastly, Roma is hot on the tails of fullback Aleix Vidal. Before they acquire him, however, they must sell bust Bruno Peres.
