Barca eye €200m Man United target to replace Neymar
01 August at 11:10Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester United and Liverpool target Antoine Griezmann to replace Neymar.
Sources reported this morning that the Brazilian star has told directors at the Nou Camp that he was going to Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG are set to pay €222 million for the star winger, who netted 20 goals in all competitions last season.
Sport write (via 101greatgoals) that Barcelona are thinking of replacing the 25-year-old with Griezmann, one of the best strikers in the world.
There are many problems to overcome, however, not least Atleti’s transfer ban, one which would prevent them from signing new players until January.
Beyond that, Barcelona are reported to not want to spend the €200 million they’ll need to pay Griezmann’s release clause. The 25-year-old recently signed a new deal to stay with the Colchoneros until 2022.
Then again, unlike main courters Man United, Griezmann would find a team with a strong Champions League record, at least in recent years.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments