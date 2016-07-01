Barca eyeing unhappy Chelsea star as Coutinho alternative
01 December at 12:20Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho have been linked for many months, but Liverpool’s unwillingness to sell him is forcing the Blaugrana to look elsewhere on the market.
Now it appears they’ve turned their attention to another Brazilian in the Premier League. Reports indicate they’re zeroing in on unhappy Chelsea star Willian for a move. Barcelona’s desire to add him may even facilitate a move as soon as next month.
He’s been unable to cement a role for himself under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge, and wants to establish himself prior to Brazil’s 2018 World Cup run.
The 29-year-old has also been linked to Manchester United but Chelsea would prefer selling the skilled winger to Barcelona rather than their direct rivals in the Premier League. Willian has started only 7 times for Chelsea this season, however he has contributed whenever he has gotten the chance, as he has scored 4 goals so far.
