Barca frustrated in hunt for €30m teenage sensation, City target
09 May at 14:59It appears that Barcelona are set to miss out on Kasper Dolberg.
The young Ajax sensation has caught the eye by scoring 21 goals in all competitions this season, adding seven more assists.
This has been enough to guarantee interest from the likes of Manchester City Napoli, Juventus and Barcelona themselves, though it now appears that the Lancers will do everything possible to keep him.
TMW broke the story today, the idea being that Ajax want to keep their man for a few years, until his price has ballooned enough.
Ajax have already slapped a €30 million price-tag on the attacker, enough to make clubs like Roma and AC Milan sit up and take notice.
Sources had told calciomercato.com a while ago that Barcelona had observers in the stands to watch Ajax play FC Copenhagen in the Europa League back in March, so as to scout both Dolberh and Devinson Sanchez.
