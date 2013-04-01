Andres Iniesta’s time may well be

According to Sport, the Catalan legend could find himself sidelined in the future by Coach Ernesto Valverde, who intends to make new signing Philippe Coutinho the new focus of the midfield.

Iniesta, 33, is not as influential as he used to be, and was recently made a mega offer by a Chinese club.

The World Cup champion and four-time Champions League winner has already said before that he won’t stay at the Camp Nou for the sake of it. Speaking almost a year ago, he claimed that

Coutinho was signed for over

160 million by the Catalans, and the objective is to play him deeper than where he was lined up at Anfield.

Will Barcelona lose another club legend, after Xavi headed to Qatar recently?

“I’m not saying I won’t extend my deal, but I’ll never choose to remain at Barca for the sake of remaining”.