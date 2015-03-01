Barca, Inter dealt blow as top target offered lucrative renewal
12 January at 17:15All eyes at and around Lazio are trained on Stefan de Vrij and the status of his potential contract renewal. Set to expire this summer, he’s been heavily linked with a move away from Stadio Olimpico. However, a 25th hour attempt from his club has Bianceleste fans hopeful of his return next season.
The club has increased their contract offer to pay him 2.5 million euros per season through 2020. Additionally, the offer includes a release clause reported to be in the 20 million to 25 million euro range.
Should the defender sign the renewal, his salary would be in line with Ciro Immobile, Nani, and Lucas Leiva as one of the highest paid by Lazio.
He’s been linked with moves across Europe, with Inter Milan and Barcelona thought to be the strongest possibilities. The Dutchman’s calm demeanor on and off the ball has also attracted attention from numerous teams in the Premier League.
Now, with the presentation of Lazio’s latest offer, the soccer world waits for his decision.
