Benjamin Henrichs has extended his stay at Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga club has officially announced.



The Inter, Bayern Munich and Barcelona target has attracted a lot of interest from his strong performances, with the Bavarians particularly keen to snag the youngster, who is now a B04 player until 2022.

"It is a great thing that the club where I have been playing for 13 years is giving me so many opportunities," the right-back state ( via FFT ).

"I am very happy to have become a professional footballer at Bayer 04 and to have even made it into Germany's national team.

"The people at Leverkusen have always believed in me and challenged me to keep developing. I now want to help the club get back to where it belongs after a difficult year."

This confirms what agent Ali Bulut had said about him earlier this Spring, when the interest of Inter and Bayern Munich leaked to the public.

“ I’ve read lots of stories about interest from different clubs, but I will tell you now that this is nonsense. Whenever anyone has made contact with me they get the same response and that is that Benny is under contract at Leverkusen until 2020 and he wants to develop his career with them. There is no reason to think that he will be moving this summer,” Bulut had confirmed.





