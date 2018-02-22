Barcelona are another side interested in David Alaba, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Austrian international has been hit by a series of injuries of late, but has shown some promising signs as he recovers under new Coach Jupp Heynckes.

The 25-year-old has only started 21 games this season for the Bavarians, but was recently revealed to have been on Real Madrid’s radar.

With Real Madrid conceding more than a goal a game in Liga action, they need bodies at the back, with Marcelo not at his best on the left, and the centre-back partnership struggling too.

could meet with Barcelona before the World Cup. Ernesto Valverde’s team has apparently been in touch with Alaba’s people for a long time, as it needs another player who can play on the left - Lucas Digne has been a disappointment - but who is flexible enough to be deployable in the middle, too.(and current Bayern man) James Rodriguez reportedly knew that Real wanted to bolster their defence, and that they were enthusiastic about Alaba.