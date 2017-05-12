Reports out of Spain today via Mundo Deportivo have mentioned a meeting between the president of Benfica, Luís Filipe Ferreira Vieira, last Monday in Barcelona and met with Robert Fernandez, the technical secretary of Barca. They were talking about 'mercato' but neither party wanted to confirm the names that came out in the conversation. Although it is not a secret that the Barca have been scouting Nelson Semedo. In fact, he was already in the list during the winter market when he was touted as a replacement for Aleix Vidal. In the end, Darijo Srna was chosen instead, but no agreement with the Croatian international was reached. Robert Fernandez values ​​Nelson Semedo, although now he is not a main objective, nor his compatriot Joao Cancelo (Valencia). The real priority is Bellerín (Arsenal).

Another player they talked about, which Robert knows perfectly, was the Swedish international Victor Lindelöf, aged 22, signed by the Portuguese Vasteras. He is a multi-functional centerback that has several offers, especially the Premier League. He could perfectly fill the void left by Jérémy Mathieu for his size, speed and air play. The problem is that he would not be cheap because of his current market price.