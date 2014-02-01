The Manchester United target is liked by a number of clubs, but Diario Gol (via the Daily Star) claim that Lionel Messi himself wants the 26-year-old to step up and take a key role at the Nou Camp.

The Frenchman is set to cost over €100 million, but Jose Mourinho has insisted that Manchester United sign him.

Barcelona, for their part, want the former Real Sociedad man to replace Andres Iniesta, who is in decline.

Though

Messi’s request, moreover, would allow Griezmann to go where Pogba has previously dreamt of playing, saying he’d “love” to be on the same team as Messi last summer.