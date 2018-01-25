Barca, Liverpool frustrated as German star is set to snub them
25 January at 14:30Julian Brandt is ready to snub interest from Liverpool and Barcelona in favour of remaining at Bayer Leverkusen, claims his agent.
The highly-rated 21-year-old has drawn admiring glances from across Europe, with Bayern Munich another of those to have been linked with a big-money approach for his services.
Liverpool were reported to have identified the Germany international as a top target in the summer of 2017 before eventually being forced to look elsewhere and tie up Mohamed Salah. Barca were also keen at that stage, as they sought to find suitable cover for the departed Neymar, but Brandt stayed put then and looks like doing the same during the winter window.
His father and agent, Jurgen, told Sport Bild of the ongoing transfer talk: “Julian's objective is to play in Europe with Leverkusen next season. He'll definitely be here until 2019. Julian feels he has unfinished business at Leverkusen.”
Brandt is only contracted to Leverkusen until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
It is also reported that the terms of that agreement will see his asking price lowered from this summer, which is likely to ramp up the interest in his signature.
General manager Jonas Boldt has said on talks with Brandt: “We think that there's every chance he'll extend.”
Go to comments