Barca, Man City and Arsenal target ‘better than Neymar’
21 January at 13:35It may come as a surprise that Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been linked with with Lyon’s Nabil Fekir. However, for OL president Jean-Michel Aulas, it is no such thing.
I was already watching Paris Saint-Germain without Neymar, inevitably he brings something more," he told Le Figaro, ahead of OL’s match with the Parisians.
"I prefer Nabil to Neymar. Do not put that in the title because Neymar will want to prove the opposite on Sunday against us! Nabil is our little Neymar.”
As crazy as that may sound, the French international has played, arguably, a more important role for OL this season than the Brazilian superstar has at Paris Saint-Germain. While Neymar can count on a supporting cast including world-class talent such as Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, it is Fekir’s responsibility to carry an exceptionally young Lyon side.
No longer does he have Alexandre Lacazette, now of Arsenal, to fall back on, yet he leads the way for Lyon in terms of Ligue 1 goals this season with 15 in 18 appearances, playing mostly out of the midfield.
It’s easy to understand why he’s attracting such a large amount of attention abroad. As for Fekir, he doesn’t seem to mind. Spain makes me dream: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid. Those are great clubs. But there is also England, with Manchester City and Arsenal,” he said. “Is this my last season at Lyon? I don’t know what the future holds for me. Now, I’m still Lyonnaise.”
For that, Lyon is thankful.
