Paulo Dybala is being targeted by Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Argentine man, who is also very liked by Real Madrid, has had a very hot start to the Serie A season, scoring ten goals in six games.

According to the Mirror, he is tempting Manchester United into making a huge bid for his services, likely making him the replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

Though Barcelona are known to be great admirers, Ed Woodward has told Dybala’s entourage that the Red Devils want a piece of him too. They already broke the international transfer record by spending €105 million on Paul Pogba in the summer of 2016.

United spent most of last summer courting Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman recently signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid, and has been emphasizing just how loyal he is to the Colchoneros.

Dybala, for his part, has already been heavily linked to a move to Spain in recent months, despite Giuseppe Marotta claiming that the Argentine isn’t going anywhere.