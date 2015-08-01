Barca, Man Utd learn Griezmann's price
19 December at 10:00Atletico Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann is almost certain to move clubs next summer. Among his suitors are his La Liga rival Barcelona and Manchester United. Unsurprisingly, bringing the French international aboard will be an expensive venture for both.
According to Don Balon, the star striker has demanded Barcelona pay him a €10 million salary, after tax. For the Blaugrana president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the price comes in at half of what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar earns in the French capital.
The Brazilian striker made his high-profile move away from Camp Nou last year for a whopping €222 million. On top of that transfer fee, PSG pays him about €20 million per season.
Considering that Griezmann has been on of La Liga’s top strikers since moving to Atletico, the €10 million salary demand may be seen as a discount by some, even Bartomeu.
Griezmann only recently signed an extension with Atletico which keeps him in Madrid until summer of 2022.
