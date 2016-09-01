Barca may spend as much as €220 million in January

With the January transfer window set to open in just two weeks, Europe’s top clubs are readying their checkbook to bring in reinforcements for the stretch run to the summer. Barcelona is always one of the clubs most speculated about.



This January, if they achieve their entire shortlist, they could spend upwards of €222 million – the same amount Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar.



Young Colombian Yerry Mina is set to join the Blaugrana for about 12 million euros. The 23-year-old’s arrival should usher Javier Mascherano to the exit, as the legend’s time at Nou Camp comes to a close.



Everyone knows Philippe Coutinho wants Barcelona, and that they want him. The problem is that Liverpool want 200 million euros. January presents a unique opportunity, however, as Barca may look to get him at a cut-rate deal since he’ll be unable to play in Champions League. At this stage they’re prepared to offer around 120 million euros.



Injured Gremio midfielder Arthur is rumored to fetch about 50 million, but it’s possible Barca may take advantage of his health and get him at a cut rate 30 million euros.



With expiring contracts, Leon Goretzka and Mesut Ozil will, in all likelihood, leave their respective clubs in the summer. The only way for Schalke and Arsenal to take advantage is to sell them in January at bargain deals. Goretzka could go for 15 million euros, while Ozil 45 million.



Should the stars align, it’s quite possible Barca will spend in January what they earned in the summer.