According to El Mundo Deportivo, the links between André Gomes and Serie A side Juventus seem to be growing. Although the player does not have the profile that Allegri and Juve are searching for in the middle of the pitch, reportedly focused on more athletic and physical players. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are thought to be studying a plan to convince Barcelona to allow their surplus to requirements midfielder to leave. The Old Lady are preparing a lump sum loan of about 6 million EUR with redemption to buy set at 30 million EUR.

After enduring a somewhat rocky initial season with the Catalan giants, the Portuguese midfielder will be hoping for more regular playing time this upcoming season. Between he and Arda Turan, Barca’s back to back summer central midfield signings have not lived up to the value dished out. For Andre Gomes, it remains to be seen whether the Blaugrana club still have faith in the player or whether they will allow him to seek greener pastures elsewhere...