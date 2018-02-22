With the Merengues used to fishing in La Liga for talented playmakers (Dani Ceballos, Isco, Marco Asensio), Barcelona are trying to steal into the race for Fabian Ruiz.

According to Don Balon, this is happening on Gerard Pique’s recommendation, who likes the Roma target.

Worth

30 million, Ruiz has scored three goals and provided six league assists this season. Barca need midfielders, with the likes of Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes failing to make an impact this season and looking close to the exit. Andres Iniesta has, for his part, retired.

There may another edge for the Catalans: Real Betis aren’t happy with Real for taking Dani Ceballos last summer, so could be more inclined to sell Ruiz to their rivals.

Signing the 22-year-old would, however, have some consequences for Barcelona, namely pulling out of the deal for Arthur.

While the Brazilian is well-liked, Ruiz would bring some of the steel that the Cules will lose this summer.