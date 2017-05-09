Messi: Barça offer Argentine superstar €30m a year
09 May at 16:00Barcelona have offered Lionel Messi a stunning new deal, worth €30 million a season.
The Argentine star’s current contract will expire in June 2018, but has yet to sing a new deal with the Blaugrana.
Recent rumours had indicated that he had a clause in his deal forbidding the Catalans from selling Luis Suarez.
President Josep Maria Bartomeu had, according to TV3 (via Fichajes), sent this bid to Lionel Messi’s father on April 21st.
Messi’s entourage has apparently been convinced, something confirmed by Catalunya Radio.
This is a good follow-up to what vice-president Jordi Mestra said a few days ago.
Speaking to Esport 3, the VP confirmed that "We are on the right track. Everything is going well and we hope to close the deal in the coming days. I can't tell you the exact date but we are close.
“Luis Enrique? We have already chosen his replacement but we won't communicate our decision right now out of respect for Luis Enrique".
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments