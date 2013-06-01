Barça on red alert as President of Argentina FA confirms ongoing talks with possible Luis Enrique replacement

President of Argentinean FA Claudio Tapia has confirmed that he’s planning to hire current Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach for the remainder of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. The Seleccion is in danger of not qualifying for the competition that will be held in Russia in one year and a half and have made the Argentinean tactician their priority target.



“Sampaoli is the manager we have chosen and we are negotiating with Sevilla to hire him”, the FA’s number one told ESPN



​Sampaoli is believed to be one of Barcelona’s candidates to replace Luis Enrique at the end of the season.



The Spanish manager has already revealed that he will be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season and Sampaoli is part of the blaugrana shortlist alongside Ernesto Valverde, Unzué and Max Allegri.



​Sampaoli has a € 1.5 million release clause included in his contract with Sevilla.

