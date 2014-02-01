Josep Maria Bartomeu could face a vote of no-confidence from Barcelona’s members,

Agusti Benedito, who lost out in the last election to Bartomeu, claims that “the board has done badly” and that he can get enough members to sign a petition to trigger a vote of no-confidence.

There is obviously a lot of frustration at Barcelona’s transfer campaign - which has failed to bring in Philippe Coutinho, and which didn’t prepare for the departure of Neymar to PSG.

Even elite signing Ousmane Dembele didn’t look very good in his presentation at the Camp Nou this week.

Benedito claims that 40-50000 members (socios) agree with them. They need more than 16000 to secure a formal vote.

“This board has done terribly badly. Bartomeu should resign, the situation is out of control. We’re facing a crucial institutional crisis,” Benedito told reporters as he left Barcelona’s offices.

Marca claim Benedito is reasonably optimistic, but he needs to secure a 66% majority.

“I think there are 40,000 or 50,000 socios who agree with us,” Benedito continued. Now all we need to do is encourage them to sign our petition. If the membership wants it we’ll succeed.”