The man in charge of Wednesday’s historic clash at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain looks set to be prevented from refereeing another Champions League game this season. After receiving the match report of Deniz Aytekin, the head of the European Refereeing committee, Pierluigi Collina, looks set to sideline the German official from European duties for the remainder of the season.



Marca understands that although the Federation has defended some of his decisions in the match, they are unhappy at some of the key moments including the dubious penalty awarded to the hosts in the dying moments for the foul on Luis Suarez.

Norwegian national team boss Lars Lagerback stated after watching the match that he felt; “sorry for the world of football”. The official is back in the middle this weekend however as he takes charge of the Bundesliga clash between Hamburg- Borussia Monchengladbach.