Barcelona are preparing to offer

100 million for Dayot Upamecano, according

The Leipzig defender has risen to stardom at only 19 years of age, helping Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side end last season in second place, and challenge for a spot in Europe once again this season.

The defender, who is French and seen by many there as the future of Les Bleus’ backline, recently told Telefoot that

The youngster has also been linked to PSG and Juventus as his star has shone brighter and brighter - and he considers Raphael Varane to be his model.

Barcelona were, however, thinking less Varane… and more Gerard Pique, who is 31 years old, and will need a long-term successor before long.

Will the Catalans - who are also worried that someone might nab Samuel Umtiti - be onto a winner here?

“as a youngster, you dream of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, but to get there, you have to work.”