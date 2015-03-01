Theo Hernandez is being targeted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Liverpool (who are tempted to table an offer of their own), PSG and Bayern Munich,

Currently on loan from Atletico Madrid, the 19-year-old has played very well indeed for Alaves this season, promptong Diego Simeone to want him back for the next campaign.

There’s a problem, however: according to the latest developments, Barcelona are close to nabbing him for

24 million, the full-back’s release clause.

Atletico have no intention of letting go of thier man, especially not of letting him leave for Real. Barca, for their part, have already agreed to personal terms with the 19-year-old, whose older brother Lucas also plays for the Colchoneros. Their father, Jean-Francois, was briefly a player at the Vicente Calderon in the 2000-2001 season.

Atletico’s Enrique Cerezo has made it clear that ‘nobody’ has asked for the youngster:

"Theo is an Atletico Madrid player and until now, as far as I know, nobody has asked us about him,"

"We cannot talk about hypothetical things. There is a code, with all clubs. When we want a player, we talk to the club first, and then with the player. We have no intention to sell any player, but if another club comes with an offer which could be interesting to a player, they should talk to us."