Barca, Real Madrid target can leave after World Cup
05 March at 14:29Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba has recently revealed that he could consider making a move away from Bavaria soon enough.
The 25-year-old left back has emerged as one of the best left-backs in the world during his stint at the Allianz Arena and the Austrian star has done well this season too. In 28 appearances at left-back this campaign in all competitions, Alaba has scored once and has racked up a tally of two assists.
In an interview that the left-back recently gave to Austrian outlet Kurier, Alaba revealed that he could look to move on from Bayern at some point in the near future. He said: "I am aware that one day I will have to make a decision and I still feel great here."
"But I can also imagine taking a different path, making the next step or seeking a new challenge. But I leave that open for now. I have goals for this season that I want to reach. That's why there is no place for those thoughts right now."
Alaba's contract at Bayern Munich runs out in 2021 and the full-back has already previously drawn links with Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
