According to reports from La Marca, Galatasaray has offered a 4 million EUR one year salary to Arda Turan, via a loan deal with Barcelona for the Turkish midfielder. Since joining the Catalan giants from Atletico Madrid, the hard working midfielder never found the quality or consistency to guarantee himself a starting spot. Now the 30 year old will likely be ready to willing to listen to offers that will give him a chance to revive his career.

A return to his former club Galatasaray would be an emotional return for the player, who was also reportedly offered the captain’s armband should he choose to travel back to his homeland. At the moment an outright purchase is not in the cards for Gala, therefore a loan deal would suit them. Barca, who paid 30 million EUR for the player two years ago, will want to recapture some of the money they invested in the player.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno