Barcelona’s newest, and most expensive, toy is broken and they’ll have to wait for repairs before playing with it.Only hours after being introduced by the Catalan club, Philippe Coutinho is set to miss at least 20 days with an injury.On Monday the Blaugrana club confirmed that their 160 million euro star will be out with a right thigh injury, and will be unavailable for selection under manager Ernesto Valverde.Certainly not the start the club was hoping for. But, they say “all good things come to those who wait.”