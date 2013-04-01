Just a few weeks after the Spanish Super Cup, and it’s almost laughable to think of a talk of a crisis at Real Madrid, who have not jumped out to a positive start in La Liga. Among topics more pertinent to his own side, this was one of the issues discussed by Ernesto Valverde, coach of Barcelona in a press conference. The coach of the Catalan giants spoke of the situation of the historic rival of the Blaugrana, Real Madrid. "It's still too early to talk about Real's crisis, but it’s true they’re on seven points.”

ON OTHER COMPETITORS - “Personally I fear matches against other teams even more, like Sevilla, at just two points away, and Atletico, at four. Every team manages the crisis just in their own way. Last year we had a difficult month, we could not get up. But I just want to think about my team, without thinking of what's going on on the other side of the wall."