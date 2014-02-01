Barca set to miss defender for upcoming Clasico
02 December at 17:30Barcelona’s recent injury rash among their defensive unit has been as well documented as it has been distressing for fans across the world. Now, it appears they’re set to add another name to their walking wounded, and at the worst possible time.
Their most stable central back, Samuel Umtiti, went down in the 70th minute of today’s draw with Celta and had to be taken off. Following the match, tests confirmed Barca’s fears as the Frenchman is set to miss eight weeks with a hamstring injury.
Not only does that rule him out for the remainder of 2017 and early 2018, it assures that he’ll miss the December 23rd El Clasico against arch rival Real Madrid.
As defenders continue to go down at Camp Nou, Ernesto Valverde will need to be creative as he prepares for a difficult two months. It’s possible that, in the wake of this news, Javier Mascherano, despite being linked to numerous moves away from Catalonia, may finally get his chance under the manager.
Go to comments