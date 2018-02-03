On-pitch soccer rivalries are some of the fiercest in the world, with blood regularly being drawn. However, soccer players themselves are merely human and prone to regret.Such is the case as Sergi Roberto took advantage of social media to apologize for an injury he inflicted upon his opponent, Valencia’s Andreas Pereira.An image posted by Pereira shows him disputing a ball with Sergi Roberto. In the 35th minute of their match earlier this year, Roberto stopped a Valencia counter-attack by kicking the thigh of Pereira with his boots.With it, Roberto saw an opportunity to apologize. "That you recover soon, you know it was unintentional. A hug!”