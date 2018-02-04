Barca star broke up tunnel fight over racial slur
05 February at 12:00The Barcelona derby between Espanyol and Barcelona was a a tight and thrilling match which ended in a, rather fortunate for Barca, 1-1 draw.
There were, however, moments of off-pitch tension. Gerard Pique, who scored a late equalizer, was the subject of extreme ire from Espanyol fans. However, it was the veteran defender who had to separate Samuel Umtiti and Sergio Garcia in the tunnel.
Despite the thrilling draw, the match ended in controversy with both sets of players clashing in the tunnel. Jesus Gil Manzano noted in his official match report that there were discussions between players in the tunnel, although names were not given and there was no sense of a tone of conflict.
Umtiti was livid as he left the pitch and they collided just minutes before the end of the match, it has since been suggested that Garcia sent a racial slur in the former Lyon defender's direction. The Frenchman went straight for Garcia in the tunnel and it took others to intervene to stop the incident from spiraling out of control.
Shortly after, once tensions had eased somewhat, Garcia is said to have entered the visiting dressing room and apologized to the Barcelona defender, which Umtiti accepted as the matter appeared to have been settled.
