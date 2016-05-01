Jordi Alba claims that Lionel Messi is “the best player in the world” and is very happy at the “connection” the two have established.

The full-back has been on song this season, Sport revealing that he provided his sixth and seventh assists for the Argentine alone in the recent 5-0 mauling of Celta Vigo.

​Things aren’t just going well in the Copa, but also in the Liga race, where the Catalans have a virtually unassailable sixteen point lead over rivals Real Madrid.

"Messi is the best player in history and the best in the world by a difference," Alba told GOL after the game.

"It’s a luxury to have him here. All Barça fans should enjoy him, as I think they are doing. He’s been here for 12 years playing at a spectacular level and this year he’s been even more incredible.

"It’s incredible how he reads the game. We always look for each other and we were both able to get on the score sheet today. I hope that our connection continues like this forever!"

The Argentine has already scored 20 goals in all competitions this season for Barca.