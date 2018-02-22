Barca star opens door for Neymar return

Ivan Rakitic says the door is always open if Neymar decides he wants to return to Barcelona.



Neymar left Barca for Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million last August, but Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that he wants to return to Camp Nou in the wake of the French side's elimination from the Champions League this week.



Barca coach Ernesto Valverde called the rumours "fantasy" on Friday but Rakitic was more welcoming to the idea of the Brazil international coming back to the club.



"Neymar's not said anything to me, but if it was up to me I would open the door for him to come back right now," Rakitic told reporters after Barca beat Malaga to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.



"Not just because of the relationship I have with him, but because of the type of player he is. I would always put Neymar in my team."