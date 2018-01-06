Jordi Alba has sung team-mate Ousmane Dembele’s praises,

"He's really quick. We haven't done any test on it, but I think he's quicker than me,” the full-back told Sport.

The Frenchman was signed for a huge

Alba was there to defend the former Borussia Dortmund star:

"He can strike a ball brilliantly with both feet. We don't know if he's left or right footed. And he's so quick. I'm sure in the German league teams play higher up and you saw Dembele's speed more. Here, that's more difficult because teams sit a lot deeper. And against us teams completely close up and there isn't so much space.

"He's adapting perfectly to the club and he's a great kid. You also have to have patience, because he's very young. But he's going to make us better, he has tremendous qualities. We're talking about a spectacular player and little by little his performances are going to get better.”

€105million in the summer, but promptly got hurt in one of his first games. He returned recently against Levante, and played 66 minutes, completing every single one of his 35 passes.