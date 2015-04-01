Intriguing rumors from the Daily Star via Don Balon claim that Barcelona star Neymar has recently told close friends that he wishes he had chosen Real Madrid rather than the Catalan club. Considering the number of sensational reports that have connected the Brazilian player to mega transfers to either of the Manchester clubs, this could be another rumor to fuel the transfer fire. After their disappointing performances against Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona must now have some moments of self reflection. Their relatively stale midfield does not offer of the glorious futbol of their recent past when Xavi and Iniesta were the world’s best.

Will Neymar see Barca’s dip as a reason to depart, or is he just experiencing the 20/20 of hindsight now that Real Madrid are playing in yet another Champions League Final? Their is no doubt that the Catalan directors will go enter the summer market to find a solution to boost their midfield and regain their status among the top four clubs in Europe. But will they also have to convince Neymar to stay among interest from the EPL?