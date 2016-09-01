Barça starlet set for Monaco medical as Ligue1 champions look to replace new Man City signing
28 May at 19:00Monaco are interested in signing Barcelona starlet Jordi Mboula and according to reports in Spain, the Ligue 1 champions are close to completing the signing of the exciting winger.
Mboula, a product of Barcelona academy would move to Monaco to replace Bernardo Silva who has just signed with Manchester City.
According to Sport, the 18-year-old will undergo medical with Monaco in the next few days and the French club are set to complete his signing paying his € 3 million release clause.
The reason why Mboula is expected to leave Monaco is that the French club will offer him a chance to shine in their senior team, whilst Barcelona will only offer him to shine in their B squad and that is not enough anymore for the talented left winger who wants to play some first team football.
Manchester City spent £ 60 million to sign Bernardo Silva from Monaco but they will only need to invest € 3 million to sign Mboula from Barcelona. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising players of Barcelona’s youth sector.
