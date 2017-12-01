Barca: Suarez praises rising Serie A star
20 December at 13:45Being able to impress a striker like Luis Suarez, perhaps one of the strongest and best-known in the world, is no simple feat. Lucas Torreira , however, has succeeded in doing so.
The Argentinian first became aware when his squad visited Sampdoria for a friendly two summers ago. Barça won 3-2, but in the middle of the field the number 34 immediately showed great skill and personality.
"One day we played against Sampdoria, and I was surprised by that little boy who had been there in the middle for the whole game,” Suarez recalled to Telemundo. "After that evening I learned that he was Uruguaya, and from that moment I started to follow him a bit in Serie A. He had surprised me and improved a lot. I hold him in high esteem.”
Torreira has garnered numerous plaudits throughout his breakout campaign this year. His master of the midfield and expertise of set pieces are sure to court some of the biggest names in Europe in the near future.
Go to comments