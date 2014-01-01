Dele Alli has called on Tottenham Hotspur to make “one or two more players” in order to make it over the line.

The Spurs midfielder has come away from a freakish season, scoring 18 goals and making seven assists in Premier League action.

"I think we’re inches away from winning the Premier League. Maybe another player or two players is all we need.",

Recently linked to Barcelona, Alli added that "I think a lot of my goals come from anticipating play.

"It's about just constantly thinking and trying to predict what’s going to happen. When you’re in the box, it’s all quick-quick-quick.

"So you've got to sort of guess what's going to happen next. Where the ball might fall, so you can get that extra yard on the defender."

Barca Coach Ernesto Valverde is reportedly very enthusiastic about the 21-year-old Alli.

The England international’s comments reflect what Mauricio Pochettino said recently, the Argentine claiming that Spurs “were a little behind” in the transfer department.