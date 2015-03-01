Gerard Deulofeu claims he’s happy at Milan, but that he’s uncertain about his future.

The Spanish star has done well since leaving Everton on loan to AC Milan, his speedy runs down the wing earning the praise of Coach Vincenzo Montella and the Rossoneri fanbase.

There’s a problem, however: Barcelona have the right to buy him back for

12 million or so, something left over from the deal to sell him to Everton two seasons ago.

“At the moment, I am only focussing on the present, we’ll see after about the future,”

“My only concern is to play as well as I can, at my top level.

“I had numerous offers in January, but I immediately chose Milan. I play regularly here, and I’m really happy with my decision”.

While AC Milan have already told both Everton and Barcelona that they want to keep the Spaniard, it appears that former Barcelona man Andoni Zubizarreta - now the sporting director at Marseille - wants to recruit Deulofeu.