Barca target coy about Milan stay, Everton link
08 May at 14:50Gerard Deulofeu claims he’s happy at Milan, but that he’s uncertain about his future.
The Spanish star has done well since leaving Everton on loan to AC Milan, his speedy runs down the wing earning the praise of Coach Vincenzo Montella and the Rossoneri fanbase.
There’s a problem, however: Barcelona have the right to buy him back for €12 million or so, something left over from the deal to sell him to Everton two seasons ago.
“At the moment, I am only focussing on the present, we’ll see after about the future,” he told SportMediaset.
“My only concern is to play as well as I can, at my top level.
“I had numerous offers in January, but I immediately chose Milan. I play regularly here, and I’m really happy with my decision”.
Sources recently calciomercato.com that Suso could be the only attacking player to remain at AC Milan in the summer, with the likes of Carlos Bacca, Lucas Ocampos et al potentially set for a departure.
The blaugurana have already decided to activate their buy-back clause, though whether it is to sell the Everton youngster at a better price or to keep him is uncertain.
While AC Milan have already told both Everton and Barcelona that they want to keep the Spaniard, it appears that former Barcelona man Andoni Zubizarreta - now the sporting director at Marseille - wants to recruit Deulofeu.
@EdoDalmonte
