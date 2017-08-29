Marco Verratti had doubts about PSG this summer, news that will hurt most Barcelona fans.

Repeatedly linked to the Catalans, the Italian “asked himself questions” about Paris Saint-Germain, according to team-mate Adrien Rabiot.

“PSG have really stepped it up, it’s true,”

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a cycle end, and the club needed a breath of fresh air.

“A few of us, mainly Marco [Verratti] and Marquinhos, were asking ourselves questions about the club’s future.

Verratti was rumoured to want Barcelona, and even of meeting with Lionel Messi in a Spanish restaurant. Agent Donato Di Campli and Verratti’s entourage were reportedly trying to force a move.

“We’re ambitious, we want to win the Champions League, to make it to the top, and we can’t make mistakes.

PSG were skittled 6-1 by Barcelona in last year’s Champions League, something which angered many players and fans, who are still devoid of European triumph despite rich investments from Qatar Sports Investments.

“Now, we have some answers, and having doubts is harder”.