Barca tell Man City target they want to talk extension soon
17 January at 13:30Barcelona are looking to begin negotiations with Samuel Umtiti soon.
In fact, according to Mundo Deportivo, the €60 million Manchester City target has been told by the club that they want to renew his contract.
There is one catch: Barca want to finalise the new deals of Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto first.
Moreover, Umtiti is believed to have told the paper that he is in no rush to finalize a new deal.
Pep Guardiola has been very interested in looking for a third option at centre-back for Manchester City, with Eliaquim Mangala and Vincent Kompany either playing poorly or being injured.
Umtiti has performed very well in recent times, though he picked up an injury in the Celta Vigo game.
He is known for having a €60 million release clause, which has also tempted Manchester United.
Umtiti is believed to be one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe, and it looks like Barcelona are fighting back to avoid him leaving.
