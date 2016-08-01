In fact, according to Mundo Deportivo, the

60 million Manchester City target has been told by the club that they want to renew his contract.

There is one catch: Barca want to finalise the new deals of Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto first.

Moreover, Umtiti is believed to have told the paper that he is in no rush to finalize a new deal.

Pep Guardiola has been very interested in looking for a third option at centre-back for Manchester City, with Eliaquim Mangala and Vincent Kompany either playing poorly or being injured.

Umtiti has performed very well in recent times, though he picked up an injury in the Celta Vigo game.

He is known for having a €60 million release clause, which has also tempted Manchester United.

Umtiti is believed to be one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe, and it looks like Barcelona are fighting back to avoid him leaving.