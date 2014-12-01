Barcelona are likely to be given a major boost in the race for Hector Bellerin if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Gunners face Everton in a six-pointer at the weekend, in the hope that they can beat the Toffees and that rivals Liverpool will be unable to win their own final game.

The Catalan paper adds that Bellerin would be up for a move to the Catalan side, but that Arsenal would want at least

50 million, though failure to qualify for the Champions League may compromise this…

Bellerin is reported to be convinced that he can earn a starting spot at his former club, where he was an academy player before moving to Arsenal three years ago.

Agent Albert Botines recently claimed that there were other clubs after the 22-year-old:

“Before signing his new deal, six or seven clubs were interested in Hector, and that made hi realise that he was doing some good things.

“After his extension, only two/three clubs have done the same, and I have to say that I received an offer from one of them, but it wasn’t Barcelona”.

believe that the full-back is one of the players who will leave the Gunners if they’re unable to qualify for the Champions League.