Barca top Real Sociedad's unbeaten record

FC Barcelona set an incredible record this weekend with a 2-1 win over Valencia. The Blaugrana reached 39 games unbeaten in La Liga, something that no other club has been able to do since the league was launched in 1929.



Barca matched Real Sociedad’s 1979-80 record of 38 matches unbeaten last week with a win against Leganés, but on Saturday they cleared the hurdle to become the sole holders of the record.



The impressive run became last season when Luis Enrique was still the coach and has lasted all of the current campaign (32 matches) with Erneso Valverde at the helm. In addition, Barcelona’s run is better than Real Sociedad’s in terms of matches won. They have picked up 32 wins and have drawn just 7 times over the course of the run dating back to last April, whereas Sociedad won 22.

