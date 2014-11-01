Barcelona are lining up Dele Alli to replace Neymar, according

The Tottenham man is being chased because it looks like Philippe Coutinho won’t move from Liverpool, while fellow target Paulo Dybala has rubbished reports that he would leave Juventus.

The Blaugrana sound resigned to lose him, president Josep Bartomeu recently claiming that

Alli himself has voiced a desire to play in Spain one day, while new Coach Ernesto Valverde is reportedly very enthusiastic about the 24-year-old, who has netted 22 goals in his last 50 games.

"Neymar Is one of our top players and I do not want to lose him.We want him to continue with us. He still has four years on his contract so there's nothing left to say. You know that if players decide to leave, they're free to do it. But we need him, because if we want to win we need to have the best players."