Reports out of England today via The Independent, have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker is considering his future away from England after being left on the bench once again by Pochettino. Barcelona, Manchester City and United are all noted to have interest in the right back, although Spurs will not want to lose their talent without a considerable profit and especially not to direct rivals if possible.

Pochettino and Walker have had a rocky relationship, with the coach showing concerns of Walker’s fitness level and ability to play well during busy spells of the season. In the background clubs across Europe have been monitoring the situation keenly, with the 26 year old England international even rumored to be considering his options. Add to this the guarantee of a higher salary at a bigger club and it can be justified that a sale might benefit both player and club.