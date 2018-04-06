Barcelona are unsure whether they will line up Lionel Messi this weekend against Levante.

The Argentine played the full 90 minutes in midweek as his side crushed Roma 4-1 in the Champions League quarterfinals, playing a blinder as usual.

With the Catalans so far ahead in the Premier League, expectation is that he sits this one.



Then again, the Argentine is known for rarely skipping matches. Fellow Last Eight teams Manchester City and Liverpool are expected to effect massive turnovers this weekend, despite the fact that they are both playing prestigious derby games.

But Coach Ernesto Valverde wasn’t so sure in his pre-match press conference:

"We'll see how Messi is feeling after training.

"Some players ended the match on Wednesday with discomfort.

"We'll have to assess whether Messi needs to be rested."

There is some pressure on Barcelona to end the season unbeaten, something that the Blaugrana have never managed before, but El Txinguirri has denied this.

"We don't think about records in the dressing room," he confirmed.

"They are important records and we can achieve something with a win or draw tomorrow.

"We'll see if we can do it."