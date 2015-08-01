Barcelona are confident of landing Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho,

Local paper Sport writes that negotiations with the Anfield side are at an advanced stage. With Barcleona likely to lose Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a stunning

222 million in the coming days, Barcelona are looking for a replacement.

Coutinho could, according to the report, join the Nou Camp side very soon. Liverpool are reported to be ready to accept an offer between

70 and

85 million.

The 25-year-old himself is reported to have already agreed terms with the Blaugrana.

Ironically, Neymar himself was one of the players lobbying for the transfer of Coutinho.

Barcelona are interested in Paulo Dybala and Antoine Griezmann, too.

Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol has written that Barcelona were optimistic, claiming that they



@EdoDalmonte

“think Coutinho would be willing to join them if [a] deal can be done amicably. No change in LFC position: Not for sale & happy at LFC.”