The French winger is set to be out for a month, and will miss the first leg of Barcelona’s Champions League Round of 16 game with Chelsea, as well as a Copa derby with Espanyol.

The 105 million signing - which some thought was a rushed way of compensating for Neymar’s departure to PSG - was officially announced to have a hamstring problem.

Barcelona announced that the 20-year-old “

“The injury will mean he will be out for a period of around three to four weeks."

Dembele was a star with Borussia Dortmund last season, providing 12 Bundesliga assists and scoring six times. Things didn’t get off to a good start this year, ending up injured in one of his first games against Getafe in September.

He had just returned, facing Celta Vigo on January 4th.

had a problem with his left thigh and tests have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season.