Barca: Valverde admits he’s thinking about the Treble

Thoughts in Barcelona have turned towards an unbeaten league campaign after goals from Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi earned a 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.



Alcacer and Messi were both on target inside the opening 30 minutes as Barca wrapped up the three points with an assured first-half display.



Ernesto Valverde's side are now unbeaten through 29 games in La Liga and are 11 points clear at the top following Atletico Madrid's loss at Villarreal.



"I would love to finish the season unbeaten [in the league]," Valverde said in his postgame news conference before urging caution.



"But we could lose our next game [away at Sevilla]. We have to wait and see what happens. The next game always difficult. We know that if we can keep going in the same manner, we will be even closer to our objectives."



"I don't fear people asking us to win the Treble," Valverde added. "If they're talking about it, it's because there's a chance.



"But we're still a long way from that. I know how this works, the passion when you win can be the opposite when you lose or draw. For now, we're where we wanted to be at this stage of the season."

